Levy on sugary products

The World Health Organization recommends limiting the intake of free sugars to maximum 10% of total energy intake, and even better, to less than 5%. In most countries average consumption is significantly higher. Intake of sugar-sweetened beverages is associated with an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, dental caries and cardiovascular disease. Excessive consumption therefore also imparts a substantial burden on health systems.

Levies on sugary products work, and can either act as a price signal to consumers, or incentivise industry to reformulate products to avoid paying the levy. Studies suggest that a most effective levy rate would result in a 20% price difference. Few countries seem to attain this level, however. Levies, as they generate revenues, can be earmarked for specific public investments. Such levies also have the potential to reduce health inequities.