Highlighted in orange are countries that have implemented a levy on sugary products.
The World Health Organization recommends limiting the intake of free sugars to maximum 10% of total energy intake, and even better, to less than 5%. In most countries average consumption is significantly higher. Intake of sugar-sweetened beverages is associated with an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, dental caries and cardiovascular disease. Excessive consumption therefore also imparts a substantial burden on health systems.
Levies on sugary products work, and can either act as a price signal to consumers, or incentivise industry to reformulate products to avoid paying the levy. Studies suggest that a most effective levy rate would result in a 20% price difference. Few countries seem to attain this level, however. Levies, as they generate revenues, can be earmarked for specific public investments. Such levies also have the potential to reduce health inequities.
Countries with a levy on sugary products
Belgium – sugary drinks
Finland – sugary drinks
France – sugary drinks
Hungary – sugary drinks and certain other sugary products
Ireland – sugary drinks
Latvia – sugary drinks
Norway – sugary drinks and certain other sugary products
Portugal – sugary drinks
Spain (Catalonia) – sugary drinks
United Kingdom – sugary drinks
In progress
Estonia – a sugary drinks tax was adopted in 2017, but did not come into force.
Italy – under discussion, may come into effect in 2020
Data source & further reading
Data source:
NOURISHING Database, World Cancer Research Fund International
Tax Foundation – Soda Taxes in Europe
Further reading:
WHO (2018) Healthy Diet Fact sheet
Teng et al. (2019) Impact of sugar‐sweetened beverage taxes on purchases and dietary intake: Systematic review and meta‐analysis. Obesity Reviews
World Cancer Research Fund International (2018) Lessons on implementing a robust sugar sweetened beverage tax
Cashing et al. (2017) Earmarking for health. From theory to practice. WHO
WHO (2016) Fiscal policies for diet and the prevention of noncommunicable diseases