Trans fats consumption significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in Europe. Trans fat intake has also been associated with the development of other health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, breast cancer and impaired fertility. Trans fats provide no nutritional benefits to humans apart from being a source of energy.

While industrially produced trans fats, and trans fats naturally present in animal products appear to be equally harmful, the proportions of industrially produced trans fats in food are generally much higher than those naturally occurring. This, and the fact that industrially produced trans fats can be easily reformulated, has led policy attention to focus on the latter. Evidence shows that setting a legal limit on trans fats in food is the most effective, economical, and equitable policy approach to free consumers from this health risk.