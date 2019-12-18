Highlighted in orange are countries that have implemented a legal limit on industrially produced trans fats in food.
Trans fats consumption significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in Europe. Trans fat intake has also been associated with the development of other health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, breast cancer and impaired fertility. Trans fats provide no nutritional benefits to humans apart from being a source of energy.
While industrially produced trans fats, and trans fats naturally present in animal products appear to be equally harmful, the proportions of industrially produced trans fats in food are generally much higher than those naturally occurring. This, and the fact that industrially produced trans fats can be easily reformulated, has led policy attention to focus on the latter. Evidence shows that setting a legal limit on trans fats in food is the most effective, economical, and equitable policy approach to free consumers from this health risk.
Countries with a legal limit on industrial trans fats in food
Austria – 2g per 100g limit
Denmark – effectively a full ban
Hungary – 2g per 100g limit
Latvia – 2g per 100g limit
Norway – 2g per 100g limit
Slovenia – 2g per 100g limit (data source)
Switzerland – 2g per 100g limit
In progress
All European Union countries – 2g per 100g limit on the content of industrially produced trans fats in food, will come into effect on 1 April 2021 covering all EU countries (Commission Regulation (EU) 2019/649).
Lithuania, Romania, Sweden – adopted or under discussion
