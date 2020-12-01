Make walking, cycling and public transport the primary modes in functional urban areas by 2030

A diverse coalition of 17 associations, including the European Public Health Alliance calls upon the European Commission to commit to modal shift and set targets for increasing the share of walking, cycling and public transport by 2030.

On ECF’s initiative, a joint letter has been sent today to Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, and the Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean, ahead of the publication of the Strategy for a Sustainable and Smart Mobility on 9 December.

The letter lists five key policy recommendations, from more and better funding, improved road safety for active modes through safer motorized vehicles as well as the application of the user-pays and polluter-pays principle.

Implementing these recommendations would address concerns of citizens and businesses all across the EU, as air pollution, road crashes and ineffective traffic continue to impact our quality of life. In order to adapt to the “new normal” and overcome current economic, environmental, climate and public health challenges, it is crucial that people have access to clean, safe and affordable mobility.

Signatories to this letter offer their help to the Commission in its quest for a Sustainable and Smart Mobility.