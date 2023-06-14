Martin McKee: the Importance of Politics in shaping our health

In this episode, Milka is joined by Martin McKee – professor, researcher, and top European public health expert. Best known for his research on the health effects of the collapse of the Soviet bloc, European law and health policy, Martin has published over 1,000 papers in peer-reviewed journals, with his contributions highly valued and globally recognised.

As a society, we need to recognize that every political decision and law impacts our health, whether directly or indirectly. Martin therefore stresses the need for fundamental changes to political and economic systems, and the role that public health professionals and advocates can play in bringing about this change.

Giving Health a Voice is the podcast of the European Public Health Alliance, bringing public health to the fore and discussing the most pressing issues with experts in the field. It will speak to both those with a stake in health and those whose health is at stake.

Follow EPHA’s podcast, whether you’re a policymaker, a health professional, or someone passionate about your own and others’ health. Together, we advocate for better health in Europe.