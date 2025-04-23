Contribution to MEP Maria Walsh Survey to inform her work on mental health in the European Parliament

As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing and safeguarding mental health, EPHA submitted a response to the public survey launched by Maria Walsh MEP to inform her work on mental health in the European Parliament. The survey was designed to gather high-quality data and evidence based insights to support the development of strong, impactful policies that can improve mental health outcomes, particularly for citizens in Ireland. EPHA welcomes this initiative as a step towards more inclusive, informed, and responsive policymaking that recognises the central role of mental health in public health and social equity across Europe.