MEPvsAMR: preventing antimicrobial resistance requires concerted efforts at the national and European level

The 2021 World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) provided an excellent opportunity for the MEP Interest Group on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) to connect with citizens across the European Union, and raise awareness about this WHO top priority global health threat.

The aim of the MEP Interest Group on AMR is to place AMR high on the EU policy agenda, and to ensure that Europe takes a global lead on this issue. The Interest Group brings together individuals from across the political spectrum, and from a diversity of professional backgrounds, all contributing unique and valuable perspectives, united in a common concern regarding AMR. This concern, shared by scientific insight, is that if AMR is not properly addressed now, future treatment of routine infections will become ineffective, risking the lives of those infected. The group stresses that preventing AMR requires concerted efforts at the national and European level, since the spread of AMR knows no borders.

The 2021 WAAW campaign involved a One Health approach to fight AMR, with MEPs addressing human, animal and environmental health. The One Health approach is critical to combat AMR as it addresses all areas of impact from raising awareness, policy making, international politics, research and development, pharmaceutical pollution and animal husbandry, with the primary aim of prevention. Each day of the campaign had a unique video message from a different MEP member, transmitted across social media platforms, in their native language, with English subtitles. This dissemination process ensured that diverse audiences understood the importance of stopping AMR becoming the next pandemic. The messages included the need to limit the use of antibiotics in animal feed; develop new antibiotics, whilst ensuring their affordability and rational use; reduce environmental pollution of antimicrobials; raise awareness of the risks of AMR for nosocomial infections; and agree on common rules in antibiotic use. These communications were linked using the Interest Group’s hashtag: #MEPvsAMR.