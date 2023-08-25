Being the Voice – EPHA’s Milka Sokolović attends inaugural meeting of the WHO Civil Society Steering Committee

The inaugural Steering Committee meeting of the WHO Civil Society Commission has been hosted by WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus. Taking her seat on the steering committee as one of the participating Civil Society representatives is EPHA’s own Director General, Milka Sokolović.

This Steering Committee will guide the work of the Civil Society Commission, a new body aiding the WHO to ensure Civil Society has a stronger role. The Commission has been established to aid the forging of genuine partnerships between the WHO and civil society. As the WHO itself describes it, “The Commission provides, for the first time, the ability to channel advice and recommendations in a more structured and systematic manner from civil society to WHO on health priorities and related issues.”

Commencing the meeting Dr Tedros, WHO Director General explained that “we know from our experience in so many areas that listening to and responding to the voices of the communities we serve is essential to properly addressing the health challenges they face. We have set up the WHO Civil Society Commission to bring civil society from different backgrounds together to advise us and work with us so that we can learn from you and be guided by your ideas.”

The Steering Committee, with Milka as a member, will facilitate and guide the work of the Commission. EPHA’s contribution will focus on ensuring that the priority of equity, access for all and actions combating discrimination are brought to the fore of the work of the Commission and thus of WHO.

Participating in the Steering Committee marks another important milestone in EPHA’s engagement with WHO and also further enhances EPHA’s ability to present the views and expertise of its members in ways that will have real impact in how public health policies are crafted and implemented for the benefit of all.

For more information, visit the WHO website: New WHO Civil Society Commission to strengthen civil society organizations’ role in accelerating progress in global health