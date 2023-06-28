New evidence shows consumers’ diets heavily influenced by food sector

Who decides what you eat: new report explores what’s secretly influencing consumer diets. The way foods are presented and choices framed needs to change to make sustainable healthy diets easy.

A new report “The illusion of choice – Why someone already decided what you will eat for lunch” published today highlights how buying, preparing and consuming food are largely the result of food sector decisions rather than consumer choices. It calls on policy makers to make healthy, more plant-based diets with ‘less and better’ animal products easy for European consumers.

This report coincides with the release of a new “evidence review” by SAPEA, a consortium of independent scientists advising the European Commission, which confirms the strong influences consumers’ eating choices are subjected to.

The “food environment” conditions the choices people face – a concept that includes the food sector’s marketing and advertising, promotional offers, food availability and price, and even the spatial layout of shops and supermarkets. Currently, food environments largely push consumers towards unhealthy and unsustainable foods which are the most available, advertised, and often the cheapest options too.