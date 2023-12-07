NGO call to rename Euro 7 for cars to Euro 6f

The organisations representing environmental, health and consumer civil society groups from across the European Union representing the voice of millions of European citizens call on the Commission to rename the Euro 7 emission standard for cars to Euro 6f, in order to more appropriately reflect the emission changes that this regulation is now expected to deliver.

The Euro 7 regulation was supposed to protect public health and reduce toxic emissions from road transport ─ the largest pollutant source in cities ─ by delivering significantly less polluting vehicles. Given the lack of tailpipe emission reduction, which can be expected from Euro 7 cars, naming these cars as Euro 7 cannot be justified. To prevent greenwashing and misleading consumers, we call on the Commission to rename Euro 7 as Euro 6f for cars.