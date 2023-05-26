No child should experience poverty and social exclusion in a Social Europe | Recommendations

On the 27th of May, EU and national leaders will gather in Porto to discuss the role of social policies in shaping the European project. With this statement, the EU Alliance for Investing in Children aims to stress that eradicating child poverty is an indispensable stepping stone in constructing a just and equal Social Europe for current and future generations.

By adopting the European Child Guarantee, the EU has demonstrated its political commitment to break the cycle of poverty and disadvantage across generations. To secure its success, the priority now is to turn this commitment into tangible measures to eradicate child poverty. Hence, we call on EU and national leaders to: