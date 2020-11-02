No one should be left behind in the move “Towards a Zero Pollution Ambition for air, water and soil”

In its response to the European Commission’s plan to achieve Zero Pollution Ambition for air, water and soil, EPHA identifies concrete policy measures which the EU can promote by legislation, and through funding and promotion of good practices.

The opportunities for climate and health of phasing out coal or using the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the new Farm to Fork Strategy to tackle pollution from the agricultural sector, while contributing to a resilient food system able to achieve sustainable food and nutrition security, are immense.

Coherence is needed with the EU Climate Law as well as with Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, stressing that GHG emitting activities also emit carcinogenic substances. Likewise, mainstreaming zero pollution into cohesion policy will enable countries to contribute to reach the targets of the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ambitious zero-emission targets go hand in hand with lowering health-harmful substances emissions. Air pollution increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, cancers, dementia, and diabetes, it can trigger new asthma cases in children, and it damages nearly every organ in the human body. It is estimated to cause about 16% of lung cancer deaths, 25% of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) deaths, about 17% of deaths occurring as a result of heart disease and stroke, and about 26% of respiratory infection deaths.

According to EPHA to achieve a “Zero Pollution Ambition” the European Commission shall :

Take note of the latest scientific evidence on the health damage of pollution, as a basis of any future policy;

of the latest scientific evidence on the health damage of pollution, as a basis of any future policy; Identify , monitor and tackle every type of pollution;

, monitor and tackle every type of pollution; Define tangible actions, binding timelines and goals;

tangible actions, binding timelines and goals; Prioritise prevention and precaution to avoid pollution at source;

prevention and precaution to avoid pollution at source; Mainstream the Zero Pollution Ambition into all the EU policies;

the Zero Pollution Ambition into all the EU policies; Include a calculation on how much will the initiative contribute to prevent cancer, in relation to the European Beating cancer plan;

a calculation on how much will the initiative contribute to prevent cancer, in relation to the European Beating cancer plan; Support legal, financial, coordination or promotion tools to develop ambitious policies, such as expand zero-emission vehicles.

The new EU action plan must be based on three principles: