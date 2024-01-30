PERFECTO, preventing the preventable: an innovative FH paediatric screening project, has just kicked off!

In January 2024, EPHA successfully took part in the kick-off meeting of the PERFECTO project in Warsaw, Poland, together with consortium leader FG Europe Foundation, and project partners from the Cyprus University of Technology, InoMed and Euroscan.

The PERFECTO project aims to positively impact public health by addressing the often overlooked and under-diagnosed issue of Familial Hypercholesterolaemia (FH). FH is characterised by high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol leading to an increased risk of early and progressive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). FH is recognised as the most prevalent non-modifiable genetic cardiovascular risk factor globally. In Europe alone, over 500,000 children and 2 million adults are affected by FH. Yet, to date only an estimated 10% are diagnosed and treated, causing a significant burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Despite its genetic basis, individuals can have a normal life expectancy if FH is diagnosed and managed in early childhood.

PERFECTO therefore seeks to advance the implementation of FH Paediatric Screening across Europe by creating a more enabling and supporting environment, focusing especially on countries where CVD burden is the highest and FH awareness is lower among wider stakeholders. The project will provide tangible evidence on the positive societal impact of preventive measures via FH Paediatric Screening on individuals and their families, population health and health systems.

As a consortium partner, EPHA is taking the lead in ensuring equitable access to FH paediatric screening. We will analyse social determinants and access barriers affecting FH screening in Cyprus and Romania, with a focus on vulnerable populations. We will also develop effective community-based mediation paths and methods to facilitate access to FH paediatric screening for these groups, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Stay tuned for updates on our progress and impact!

Read the full press release here.