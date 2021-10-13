Policy briefing I Discovering the role of food environments for sustainable food systems

The food environment, in a widely used definition, refers to the “physical, economic, political and socio-cultural context in which consumers engage with the food system to make their decisions about acquiring, preparing and consuming food.”

The food environment is a combination of:



1. Food chain dynamics, particularly referring to:

A – ‘Food entry points’, or the settings in which foods are made available and purchased, such as supermarkets, neighbourhood shops, local markets, digital apps, direct farm sales, canteens, schools, (fast food) restaurants, street food stalls, social dining places, etc.

B – The foods, beverages and meals themselves that are made available, and are accessible, affordable and desirable as people go about their everyday lives.

2. Aspects of the built environment that affect access to food entry points, including the distance to food outlets, the availability of physical infrastructures to access such entry points, such as public transport networks, etc.

3. Personal characteristics that influence food choices, including levels of income and education, attitudes, cultural values, skills, etc.

4. The political, social, economic and cultural contexts in which the above aspects are embedded.