Political agreement reached on new Commission – EPHA reaction

EPHA reaction to news on political agreement in the European Parliament on the next Commission.

The main political groups of the European Parliament have approved, with a revised distribution of responsibilities, the second von der Leyen Commission including it’s nominee for Health, Olivér Várhelyi. Having faced additional questions following his hearing, some of Várhelyi’s responsibilities, including those for sexual and reproductive health and HERA, are now passing to Commission nominee Hadja Lahbib.

Still, we were somewhat reassured with the responses Olivér Várhelyi gave during the hearing. He demonstrated a grasp of many topics in his mandate letter, and was able to affirm his commitment to deliver on them despite having limited previous health roles. An early opportunity to counter the criticisms he faced in his confirmation will be how he oversees the EU4Health budget, and especially how and to what extent it supports a vibrant European Health civil society, enabling it to contribute to his mission and mandate.

We look forward to Várhelyi being able to demonstrate his European credentials early in his mandate, with a progressive EC Health workplan for 2025, alongside strengthened financial support for Health Civil Society operating grants under the EU4Health budget.

Following the highly anticipated political agreement, EPHA looks forward to working with the new European Commission, building upon the strong relationship we created in the first von der Leyen Commission.