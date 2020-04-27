Patients can’t wait any longer for action on medicine shortages

The increasing levels of medicine shortages across Europe pose severe threats to patient outcomes, patient safety and the patient care continuum. The European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) calls for an urgent resolution of the medicine shortage crisis through a coordinated response between EU Member States.

This paper outlines the nature, magnitude and impact of medicines shortages in Europe and makes tangible recommendations to remedy this pressing cross-border health threat.

The issue of medicine shortages has further deepened due to the current coronavirus crisis. Supply issues are now occurring for medicines used to treat patients with COVID-19, including in ICU, with devastating impact both for COVID patients and for patients with other conditions who also need these medicines (e.g. hydrochloroquine for rheumatological conditions such as systemic lupus).

Medicine shortages are a European cross-border health threat. To have greater impact, national measures need to be coordinated, complemented and supported by EU initiatives.