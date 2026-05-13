Protecting the Next Generation: EPHA Joins Call to End Youth Nicotine Addiction

EPHA, alongside the European Network for Smoking and Tobacco Prevention (ENSP) and 19 leading health organisations, has co-signed an open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The letter issues an urgent call for “No More Delays” in addressing the escalating crisis of youth nicotine addiction across the Union.

While the EU commendably aims for a tobacco-free generation by 2040, new nicotine products are rapidly expanding through sleek designs and flavours specifically marketed to appeal to children. Scientific evidence confirms that nicotine is a powerful psychoactive substance that disrupts adolescent brain development and often acts as a gateway to broader substance use.

The coalition is calling for a comprehensive, forward-looking regulatory approach, specifically urging the Commission to:

Strengthen Legislation: Transition the current Tobacco Products Directive into a unified “Tobacco and Nicotine Products Directive” to close regulatory gaps for synthetic and emerging nicotine products.

Prioritise Prevention: Address nicotine addiction at its source to protect the long-term health, productivity, and social cohesion of Europe’s youth.

Counter Industry Tactics: Recognize that unlike other health threats, tobacco and nicotine use is driven by multinational interests that deliberately target young audiences.

Tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death worldwide, accounting for 27% of all cancers. By acting together now, we can ensure the next generation grows up protected from the lifelong burden of addiction.