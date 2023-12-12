Public Health Community United Against Alcohol-Related Harm in the SANT Report on Non-Communicable Diseases

As the European Parliament prepares for the vote on the Subcommittee on Health (SANT)’s Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) report, leading health organisations across the EU are actively highlighting the need for more robust public health policies in Europe. These policies should effectively address the harms caused by the alcohol industry and prioritise evidence-based approaches in public health.

We call on MEPs to prioritise scientific evidence and public health over industry interests. It is imperative to recognise the role of alcohol as a major risk factor for NCDs and take decisive action to mitigate its impact.

Our key concerns and recommendations: