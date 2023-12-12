Public Health Community United Against Alcohol-Related Harm in the SANT Report on Non-Communicable Diseases

As the European Parliament prepares for the vote on the Subcommittee on Health (SANT)’s Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) report, leading health organisations across the EU are actively highlighting the need for more robust public health policies in Europe. These policies should effectively address the harms caused by the alcohol industry and prioritise evidence-based approaches in public health.
We call on MEPs to prioritise scientific evidence and public health over industry interests. It is imperative to recognise the role of alcohol as a major risk factor for NCDs and take decisive action to mitigate its impact.
Our key concerns and recommendations:
- Recognising the Full Impact of Alcohol: The WHO European Region faces the highest level of alcohol consumption globally, leading to substantial health, economic, and social burdens. The current SANT report draft fails to address this adequately.
- Challenging Industry Influence: The alcohol industry’s lobbying efforts have led to worsened alcohol-related sections in the report. This undermines the effectiveness of policies aimed at preventing and reducing alcohol harms.
- Advocating for Clear Labelling and Public Awareness: There is a vital need for mandatory health warnings and full ingredient listings on alcohol products, in line with the goals of the Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan.
- Promoting Evidence-Based Policies: We urge MEPs to thoroughly fight any language that contradicts scientific evidence on the adverse health implications of alcohol consumption.
- Strengthening EU Alcohol Strategy: A renewed commitment from the European Commission is needed to ensure transparent, evidence-based messaging on alcohol consumption, aligning with the EBCP and broader EU public health initiatives.