Discussion paper I Public procurement for sustainable food environments

This paper by EPHA and Health Care Without Harm (HCWH) Europe discusses how the EU ‘Farm to Fork’ strategy can contribute to the roll-out of sustainable public food procurement policies.

Public food procurement allows using government buying power to promote health, environmental, socio-economic, animal welfare and other food policy objectives. But are we making the best use of this instrument? And how to accelerate the adoption of sustainability-oriented public food procurement policies across Europe?

The upcoming EU ‘Farm to Fork’ Strategy for sustainable food offers a momentous opportunity to recognise and enhance the positive role public food procurement can play in supporting a food systems transition.