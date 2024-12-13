Putting health at the heart of food systems: A European competitiveness perspective

Guest article by Béatrice Morio, Chair of the Healthy Diet, Healthy Life (HDHL) Initiative and Jessica Doppler, Coordinator of the HDHL secretariat



Food is a fundamental human need, yet today’s food systems face challenges that extend beyond meeting basic needs. These systems contribute to health inequity, food insecurity, and diet-related diseases, demanding urgent transformation. At the Healthy Diet, Healthy Life (HDHL) network, we aim to place health at the core of food research and policy, ensuring that food systems are safe, just, nutritious, affordable, and sustainable.

This transformation is essential not only for human and planetary health, but also for European competitiveness. Europe’s ability to lead in innovation and resilience is contingent on addressing societal challenges and aligning research and innovation (R&I) with strategic priorities (Draghi, 2024; Heitor, 2024). HDHL is uniquely positioned to connect health and food domains, contributing to Europe’s ambition to remain a global leader in science, technology, and sustainability.

Driving European competitiveness through health-driven food systems

The stakeholder focus is on highly integrated and economically efficient food systems, often overlooking their impacts on planetary and human health. Although many recognize the unsustainability of food systems, and the urgent need for transformation, the focus tends to be on either environmental issues or human health but seldom both. This disconnect across multiple entities and disciplines occurs at various levels, including policy, research, education, and institutional structures.

Europe’s research agenda emphasizes integrating R&I into economic and societal frameworks to bolster competitiveness and resilience. HDHL aligns with this vision by fostering partnerships that advance sustainable, and health-centric food systems. These efforts are vital in achieving EU Green Deal objectives and responding to global challenges while keeping health on the table.

The network’s success demonstrates the potential for transformative impact. With over €125 million in funding awarded to 83 research projects and 7 knowledge hubs, HDHL showcases how collaborative efforts can drive economic growth, enhance societal well-being, and reduce fragmentation in policy and research. By positioning health at the centre of food systems, we are not only addressing pressing health issues but also creating new market opportunities and strengthening Europe’s global standing.

Overcoming silos and unlocking innovation

There is a need for integrated approaches across sectors and disciplines (Heitor, 2024). HDHL is in a key position to break down the siloed approach, avoid duplication, and align R&I priorities. More specifically, HDHL connects research, policy, and other stakeholders and aligns the food and health system within Horizon Europe partnerships such as FutureFoodS, ERA4Health, and AgroEcology, as well as between other initiatives, adding value to the partnerships and beyond.

Moreover, HDHL exemplifies this by connecting government, industry, academia, and citizens through initiatives like the European Coordination and Support Action HDHL Food4Health. It will strengthen and widen its collaborations within the food, health, and agroecology sector in addition to already established activities. This will stimulate knowledge exchange between researchers, policymakers, other stakeholders, and citizens. Through participatory processes, an inter- and transdisciplinary approach will be identified. It will also identify funding mechanisms which stimulates an inter- and transdisciplinary approach through a participative process. This approach enables the alignment of national R&I (funding) programmes, fosters knowledge exchange, and overcomes the siloed practices that hinder progress.

Transform the food system with us

Europe must leverage its unique strengths in sustainability and societal innovation to remain competitive. HDHL’s work aligns seamlessly with this by promoting inter- and transdisciplinary research that supports Member States in achieving their Sustainable Development Goals.

To truly transform food systems, we need bold investments in R&I, cohesive policy frameworks, and strong partnerships. By prioritizing health within food systems, we can create a Europe that is not only competitive but also resilient, equitable, and sustainable. At HDHL, we believe we can enable people to live a healthy life on a healthy planet. Will you join us in our mission?