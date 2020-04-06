Researchers call on decision-makers to enable safe walking and cycling during the COVID-19 pandemic

Researchers and scientists from Germany join forces to call for safe walking and cycling during the COVID-19 pandemic in an open letter and petition first appeared in German on the IASS Potsdam – Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies e.V. website.
We are researchers and scientists in the fields of physical and mental health, and mobility.
As society is faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting contact between potentially infected and uninfected people is a primary public health concern. This necessitates urgent changes to public spaces to enable safe mobility and physical activity.
Encouraging cycling and walking supports the public health goal of hindering the spread of COVID-19. Everyone who cycles or walks instead of using public transit avoids the risk of infection or infecting others in busses, trains, or subways. The use of public transit should be prioritized for those who do not have other options.
Walking and cycling should be supported by swift infrastructure adjustments, such as temporary bike lanes, modal filters for motorized vehicles, and shared street space where sidewalks for pedestrians are crowded. Speed limits should be enforced and reduced to reduce the risk of traffic accidents.
Improved physical and mental health and maintaining strong immune systems are crucial right now. Physical activity increases the effectiveness of the immune system, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, several cancers, dementia, chronic diseases, and diabetes. These conditions affect millions of people, and can increase the risk of more serious health complications if one contracts COVID-19.
The World Health Organization recommends at least 60 minutes a day of medium to high intensity physical activity for children and adolescents, and at least 150 minutes (at moderate physical intensity) or 75 minutes (at high physical intensity) of physical activity per week for adults. People should be encouraged to exercise at home, but outdoor walking and cycling, particularly in green space, has additional benefits for mental as well as physical health. Decision-makers should ensure parks and other greenspace are open and managed to ensure safe behavior. Temporary opening of traffic space can encourage safe physical activity while maintaining social distancing.
Governments should publish evidence-based guidelines for the creation of temporary walking and cycling infrastructure that enables social distancing and increases the health of each individual as well as overall public health.
This petition is still open for support!
To add your name to the list of Signatories, please contact dirk.vonschneidemesser@iass-potsdam.de (with Name, Title, Affiliation, and the statement: “I consent to being publicly named as a signatory of the Letter “Researchers call on decision-makers to enable safe walking and cycling during the COVID-19 pandemic”).
Signatories
Dr. Julia Jarass, Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
Prof. Dr. Felix Creutzig, Technische Universität Berlin & Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change
Dr. Sophia Becker, Technische Universität Berlin & Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies Potsdam
Dr. Susanne Koch, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin
Dr. Dirk von Schneidemesser, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Prof. Dr. Oliver Schwedes, Technische Universität Berlin
Dr. Nicole de Paula, Klaus Töpfer Sustainability Fellow, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Katharina Göttig, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Prof. Dr. Patrizia I. Nanz, Institut für transformative Nachhaltigkeitsforschung (IASS Potsdam)
Dr. Anton Galich, Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
René Kelpin, Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
Prof. Dr.-Ing. Helmut Holzapfel, Zentrum für Mobilitätskultur Kassel
Adrienne Goehler, Senatorin für Wissenschaft, Forschung, Kultur a.D.
Dr.-Ing. Christine Eisenmann, Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
Dr. Kathrin Saar, Max-Delbrück-Centrum für Molekulare Medizin in der Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft
Alexander Czeh (MBA & M.Sc.), Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
Laura Gebhardt (M.Sc.), Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
Kerstin Stark, Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
Dr. Erika von Schneidemesser, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Matthias Honegger, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Ina Richter, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Julia Schuppan, Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
Laima Eicke, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Dr. med. Reinhard Koppenleitner, Arzt (in Ruhestand Kinderarzt), MPH
Seán Schmitz, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Dr. Thomas Bruhn, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Max Bürck-Gemassmer, niedergelassener Arzt für Allgemeinmedizin, Lehrpraxis der Charité
Dr. med. Ludwig Brügmann, Chefarzt i.R., Vorstandsmitglied KLUG – Deutsche Allianz Klimawandel und Gesundheit e.V.
Dr. med. Dieter Lehmkuhl, Ärztlicher Leiter (i.R.)
Dr. Ariane Kehlbacher, Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
Tim Holthaus, (M.Sc.), Lehr- und Forschungsgebiet für Güterverkehrsplanung und Transportlogistik, Fachzentrum Verkehr an der Bergische Universität Wuppertal
Dr. Denis Petri, Stadt- und Mobilitätshistoriker
Volkan Sayman, Technische Universität Berlin
Dr. med. Christoph Dembowski, Kinder- und Jugendarzt, Rotenburg
Heiner von Marschall, Landesvorsitzender VCD (Verkehrsclub Deutschland)
Maximilian Hoor, M.A., Fachgebiet Integrierte Verkehrsplanung,Technische Universität Berlin
Prof. Florian Sprenger, Ruhr-Universität Bochum
Dr. Susanne Bosch, artist researcher working with NCAD/Dublin, HBK Braunschweig and Create, Dublin
Ilil Beyer Bartana, Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
Tom Hawxwell (M.Sc), Fachgebiet Stadtplanung und Regionale Entwicklung, HafenCity Universität, Hamburg
Paula Schuster (M.A.), Fachbereich Design, FH Potsdam
Anne-Maria Müller (Dipl. Psych, M.A.) Klinik für Psychosomatische Medizin und Psychotherapie, Universitätsklinikum Freiburg
Dr. Lisa Ruhrort, Forschungsgruppe Digitale Mobilität WZB Wissenschaftszentrum Berlin für Sozialforschung
Sonja Müller-Villbrandt, Fachgebiet Integrierte Verkehrsplanung, Technische Universität Berlin
Carolin Kruse (M.Sc.), Fachgebiet Integrierte Verkehrsplanung, Technische Universität Berlin
Dr. Ulrike Dinger-Ehrenthal, Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg
Dr. Anne Boden, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Jun.-Prof. Dr. Julia Bee, Bauhaus Universität Weimar
Dr. Gerko Egert, Justus-Liebig-Universität Gießen
Saskia Seidel, Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
Dr. med. univ. Michael Eichinger (MSc), University Medicine Mannheim, Medical Faculty Mannheim, Heidelberg University Mannheim Institute of Public Health, Social and Preventive Medicine
Dr.-Ing. Philipp Blechinger, Reiner Lemoine Institut
Prof. Dr. Sabine Hofmeister, Umweltplanung, Fakultät Nachhaltigkeit, Leuphana Universität Lüneburg
Prof. Dr. Jens Eisert, Freie Universität Berlin
Dr. Wera Wojtkiewicz, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Prof. Dr. phil. Stefan Schmidt, Klinik für Psychosomatische Medizin und Psychotherapie, Universitätsklinikum Freiburg
Mira L. Schneiders, Senior Research Fellow, Nuffield Department of Medicine & Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford
Dr. Ing. Tim Lehmann, Institut für Urbane Mobilität (IUM)
Wasilis von Rauch, Klimageograph & ehemaliger VCD Bundesvorsitzender
Nina Hall (PhD), Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins SAIS Europe
Dr. habil Weert Canzler, Wissenschaftszentrum Berlin für Sozialforschung (WZB)
Steffen Lohrey (Dipl.-Ing.), Technische Universität Berlin
Dr. Beate Friedrich, Leuphana Universität Lüneburg
Giulia Molinengo, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Rosalie Arendt (M.Sc.), Technische Universität Berlin
Michael Palmer, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Prof. Stephan M. Feller, Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg
Joana Leitão, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Prof. Dr. Mark Lawrence, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Rosa Félix (PhD), Instituto Superior Técnico, Universidade de Lisboa
Annette Rinn, Planungsgruppe Rundum
Manfred G. Neun, Honorary ECF President, Member of the International TDM Committee, Member of the international Scientists for Cycling Advisory Board, Fusion Mobility Memmingen Institute
Prof. Peter Cox, University of Chester, UK
Dr. Johanna Ferretti, Thünen-Institut
Prof. Dr.-Ing. Stefanie Hennecke, Fachbereich Architektur Stadtplanung Landschaftsplanung, Universität Kassel
Dr. Kathrin Stephen, Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS Potsdam)
Dipl. Pol. Stephan Daubitz M.P.H., Technische Universität Berlin
Andreas Radke, Institut für Verkehrsforschung, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt
Kerstin Haarmann (LL.M., MBA), Bundesvorsitzende Verkehrsclub Deutschland e.V. (VCD)
Jan Peter Glock, Professur für Verkehrsökologie, Technische Universität Dresden