Scoping review of European studies related to health systems and the economy of well-being

EPHA worked with Triangulate Health to develop a scoping review that would help understanding what is known about health as a driver for a well-being economy and identifying opportunities for engaging European policy makers in well-being economy processes.

The objectives of the scoping review were to:

Analyse all relevant studies and available literature retrieved from a pragmatic literature search. Identify key documents and associated recommendations related to health system strengthening and health investment towards a well-being economy. Identify how influential actors invest in health in the European Union to improve well-being economy. Identify opportunities to employ well-being economy approaches in European policies and areas for future research.

The following recommendations were formulated as priority areas: