SEEHN and EPHA Forge New Partnership to Strengthen Public Health in South-Eastern Europe

The South-Eastern Europe Health Network (SEEHN) and the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This MoU marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at improving public health outcomes and promoting sustainable health systems in the South-Eastern European region. This partnership is rooted in a shared vision of fostering healthier communities through joint initiatives and capacity-building efforts in line with the UN Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The MoU was signed by Dr Mira Jovanovski-Dašić, Director of the SEEHN Secretariat, and Dr Milka Sokolović, Director General of EPHA. The agreement formalises a framework for cooperation between the two organisations, including organising joint events, promoting capacity-building activities, and contributing to the achievement of SDG 3—Good Health and Well-being.

Dr Jovanovski-Dašić highlighted that “this partnership is a critical step towards strengthening health systems in South-Eastern Europe and by joining forces with EPHA, we will be better equipped to address key public health challenges in the region, including promoting equitable access to healthcare, improving health resilience, and advancing health policy reforms.”

The MoU emphasises collaboration in several key areas, including:

Organising joint public health events and fostering actions aimed at achieving better health outcomes for all;

Promoting institution- and capacity-building projects related to public health, such as healthy environments, health service delivery, and digital health;

Joint contributions to the UN Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with SEEHN to drive forward our shared goals of health equity and stronger, more sustainable health systems,” said Dr Sokolović. “This partnership allows us to combine our expertise and networks to create lasting positive change in the region, improving health for everyone, especially vulnerable populations.”

This MoU will serve as a foundation for the two organisations to deepen their partnership over the next two years, with the potential for extension. The collaboration will also aim to facilitate knowledge sharing, support health system reforms, and promote the role of civil society in addressing public health challenges.

The first step to advance join efforts shall focus to strengthen Digital Health Literacy for All, in particular vulnerable populations in the South Eastern Europe.

About SEEHN

The South-eastern Europe Health Network (SEEHN) is regional intergovernmental organization founded in 2001 with aim to promote collaboration, common values and to encourage mutual efforts towards peace, health and well-being of the people in the SEEHN member states, providing a platform for discussion and exchange of best practices in priority areas of main concern between its 9 (nine) member states: Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Republic of Bulgaria, State of Israel, Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, Republic of North Macedonia, Romania and Republic of Serbia. Seat of the SEEHN Secretariat is in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia. http://seehn.org/