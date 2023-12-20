Shaping change: a summary on key learnings from the conference on Racism, discrimination, and health

Opening the dialogue: racism, discrimination and health equity

It is imperative to make it a collective effort and responsibility within the EU to understand the various forms of racism and discrimination that are present both within and outside the healthcare system and confront the roots of structural racism to achieve equitable healthcare

Understanding racism, discrimination, and health: what does the science say?

Racism and discrimination impact physical and mental health outcomes of racialised and minoritised individuals across the lifecourse and across generations, undermining the acceptability, availability, accessibility as well as the quality of healthcare

From theory to practice: Exploring the local and national perspective

It is crucial to consider linguistic barriers, cultural differences and health literacy in the provision of healthcare services and to integrate an anti-bias training into the medical curriculum to foster a healthcare environment that values diversity, promotes cultural competence, and ensures equitable treatment for all patients

Advancing health for all: European initiatives on racism, discrimination, and health

To enhance anti-racist interventions, policies and legislation it is essential to change and challenge systems and to shift our perspective on racism from being solely interpersonal to recognising it as a systemic issue deeply embedded in policy structures

Hands-on approach to racism and discrimination: implementing the right to health

It is imperative to reaffirm EU Member States’ commitment to the nine core international human rights treaties, specifically those related to health and the elimination of racism, such as the General Comment of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights which defines the elements of the right to health.

Enabling the right to health: the role of civil society

Ground-level stakeholders and people with lived and living experiences must be included in all stages of policymaking to ensure the development of policies that reflect on-the-ground needs, the construction of practical accountability frameworks, and the effective implementation of policies

Implementation of the right to health: the WHO perspective