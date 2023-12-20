Shaping change: a summary on key learnings from the conference on Racism, discrimination, and health

Opening the dialogue: racism, discrimination and health equity
- It is imperative to make it a collective effort and responsibility within the EU to understand the various forms of racism and discrimination that are present both within and outside the healthcare system and confront the roots of structural racism to achieve equitable healthcare
Understanding racism, discrimination, and health: what does the science say?
- Racism and discrimination impact physical and mental health outcomes of racialised and minoritised individuals across the lifecourse and across generations, undermining the acceptability, availability, accessibility as well as the quality of healthcare
From theory to practice: Exploring the local and national perspective
- It is crucial to consider linguistic barriers, cultural differences and health literacy in the provision of healthcare services and to integrate an anti-bias training into the medical curriculum to foster a healthcare environment that values diversity, promotes cultural competence, and ensures equitable treatment for all patients
Advancing health for all: European initiatives on racism, discrimination, and health
- To enhance anti-racist interventions, policies and legislation it is essential to change and challenge systems and to shift our perspective on racism from being solely interpersonal to recognising it as a systemic issue deeply embedded in policy structures
Hands-on approach to racism and discrimination: implementing the right to health
- It is imperative to reaffirm EU Member States’ commitment to the nine core international human rights treaties, specifically those related to health and the elimination of racism, such as the General Comment of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights which defines the elements of the right to health.
Enabling the right to health: the role of civil society
- Ground-level stakeholders and people with lived and living experiences must be included in all stages of policymaking to ensure the development of policies that reflect on-the-ground needs, the construction of practical accountability frameworks, and the effective implementation of policies
Implementation of the right to health: the WHO perspective
- A rights-based approachthe implementation of right-based norms, and understanding of issues through an intersectional and intersectoral lens. This recognises that health transcends the boundaries of the health sector, underscoring the need to engage across sectors