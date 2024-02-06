Shifting Diets for Health and Climate

Current European diets are not in line with dietary recommendations. While meat intake levels exceed recommendations by 2–4 times, Europeans do not eat the recommended portions of other food groups such as fruit and vegetables. In most European countries surveys show that diets consist of excessive amounts of calories and saturated fats, trans fats, and are high in salt and sugar.

Besides increasing the risk of non-communicable diseases, current European diets fuel the obesity crisis with over half of the EU population being overweight. This number is increasing rapidly, especially among more vulnerable groups. Unhealthy diets also have a higher environmental impact and contribute to higher emissions.