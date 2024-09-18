Smoke free environment proposal – A welcome first step, but much still left to be done

Public Health NGOs (1) welcome today’s Commission adoption revising the EU’s Smoke Free Environments policy.

The Commission has proposed a revision of the Council recommendation on Smoke Free Environments that broadens its scope to cover more areas where people, particularly the young, are exposed to tobacco smoke. It also extends the scope of the recommendation to Novel and Emerging Nicotine and Tobacco Products.

“We welcome this first step, originally timetabled for the first quarter of the year, as a significant advance in implementing the prevention component of the EU’s beating cancer plan” stated Nico Latteur of the Association of European Cancer Leagues (ECL). “The steps and measures included in the proposal will extend the coverage of smoke free areas as well as improve the measures Member States are encouraged to take to protect all, especially children and non-smokers, in the EU from the danger of tobacco smoke” he added.

But Public Health NGOs also underscore that whilst necessary, this is only a first step.

There are other important proposals still awaited under the prevention pillar of the beating cancer plan. “Especially important will be revisions of the Tobacco Products Directive and the Tobacco Taxation Directive” said Isabel Rubio Co-Chair of the ECO Prevention, Early Detection and Screening Network.

For this to progress, much greater transparency is now needed from the Commission, especially the publication of the reviews they have conducted upon these Directives so as to allow progress upon their revision.

Today’s announcement by Ursula von der Leyen of the portfolios for the next Commission, alongside the specific mission letters for each Commissioner, also provides ample scope for early and necessary action to implement the measures foreseen in the EU’s Beating Cancer Plan.

“The Mission Letter for the nominated Health and Animal Welfare Commissioner does provide a strong mandate for them to act and act quickly on the preventive measures in general, and on tobacco control specifically” stated Milka Sokolovic, Director General of the European Public Health Alliance. “This is a welcomed inclusion in the mission for the next health Commissioner and we expect adoption of these proposals early in the term of this next Commission to allow a preventive health agenda to commence” she added.