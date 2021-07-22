Spotlight on early childhood in nine European countries identifies key challenges preventing a fair start for every child

Children represent 20% of the EU’s population, yet, even before the pandemic, almost 18 million children were experiencing poverty and social exclusion. Very young children are often overlooked, despite overwhelming evidence of the benefits of a healthy, safe and nurturing environment on their later life chances.

The First Years, First Priority campaign has surveyed the current state of early childhood development (ECD) across nine European countries (Bulgaria, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, and Spain) on six key areas – child poverty, maternal and child health and nutrition, child’s safety and security, early learning including early childhood education and care (ECEC), parenting and family support, and cross-sectoral coordination for ECD. The analysis highlighted the following key challenges:

1.The scarcity of data on children’s early years – especially children under three – across policy areas, indicates insufficient knowledge of, and attention to, early childhood development. This is despite widespread recognition that children’s early years are fundamental for their lifelong healthy development and wellbeing and should be a priority for governments and policymakers.