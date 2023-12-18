Stakeholders Contributions to TRIS Notification on Finland’s Alcohol Policy Reform

The European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) is actively engaging in the Transparent and Responsible Information on Single Market Technical Regulations (TRIS) process, addressing Finland’s proposed amendments to its alcohol legislation. We are leveraging the TRIS platform to facilitate contributions from our members and stakeholders on this critical public health issue.

Overview of the Activity

Finland has notified the European Commission of its intention to restructure the state-owned alcohol monopoly, Alko, potentially increasing the alcohol by volume (ABV) limit of beverages sold by private retailers from 5.5% to 8%. Based on the detailed response that a key EPHA member, IOGT-NTO, has submitted, we have formulated a comprehensive Position Statement, examining the proposal’s alignment with EU treaties, public health implications based on OECD modelling, lessons from Sweden’s alcohol policy, and the breach of WHO commitments.

Key Aspects of EPHA’s Position Statement