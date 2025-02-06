STEMinists needed: why women in science will transform healthcare

Guest article by Anca del Río, Consultant Data and Digital Health at WHO, Member of the Public Policy Committee at HIMSS

The healthcare workforce crisis is not just a numbers problem, it is a matter of equity, innovation, and sustainability. Increasing the number of women in science, particularly in digital health and AI-driven healthcare solutions, is not only a step toward gender equity but a catalyst for improving access to care and reducing health disparities.

Despite not calling healthcare a male-dominated industry (as women make up nearly 70% of the global healthcare workforce), women remain underrepresented in leadership, research, and digital health innovation. This gap has real consequences. Women’s health concerns, ranging from cardiovascular disease to reproductive health, have historically been underfunded, under-researched, and often misdiagnosed. With AI and data-driven healthcare shaping the future, failing to integrate diverse perspectives will only widen these inequities.