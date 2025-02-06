STEMinists needed: why women in science will transform healthcare

Guest article by Anca del Río, Consultant Data and Digital Health at WHO, Member of the Public Policy Committee at HIMSS
The healthcare workforce crisis is not just a numbers problem, it is a matter of equity, innovation, and sustainability. Increasing the number of women in science, particularly in digital health and AI-driven healthcare solutions, is not only a step toward gender equity but a catalyst for improving access to care and reducing health disparities.
Despite not calling healthcare a male-dominated industry (as women make up nearly 70% of the global healthcare workforce), women remain underrepresented in leadership, research, and digital health innovation. This gap has real consequences. Women’s health concerns, ranging from cardiovascular disease to reproductive health, have historically been underfunded, under-researched, and often misdiagnosed. With AI and data-driven healthcare shaping the future, failing to integrate diverse perspectives will only widen these inequities.
The good news?
Change is happening. Increasing representation in digital health leadership means that algorithms can be designed with gender equity in mind, ensuring that AI models don’t perpetuate biases in clinical decision-making. More female-led research initiatives mean a stronger focus on health conditions that disproportionately affect women. Public-private partnerships are also playing a role, fostering investment in women-led startups that are pioneering innovations in telemedicine, maternal health, and personalised medicine (a hands-on example is the WHO Strategic Partners’ Initiative for Data and Digital Health that recently released its second report on the progress of four fantastic multi-stakeholder working groups).
Progress requires commitment
Healthcare governance must prioritise gender-inclusive policies, funders must actively invest in women-led research, and institutions must implement mentorship and leadership programs that propel women forward in science and technology.
As digital transformation accelerates, we must ensure that it is built by and for everyone. Elevating women in science isn’t just about representation, it is about designing a healthcare system that works for all.
The next step?
- Organisations, policymakers, and industry leaders must work together to create systemic change.
- Let’s start by ensuring that women not only participate in healthcare innovation but lead it.
- What are you doing to bridge this gap? The future of equitable healthcare depends on the actions we take today.
As a former doctoral candidate, leading frontliner during the COVID-19 pandemic and founder, I have had the privilege of being mentored by men and women whose leadership and resilience have profoundly shaped my journey. In turn, I’ve also had the opportunity to mentor young girls, (hopefully) inspiring them to become the leaders of tomorrow. However, I believe we still have much work to do on a personal, organisational, and social level. We must create pathways for women to enter STEM careers, pursue PhDs, and take on leadership roles. By embracing the values mothers exemplify i.e., resilience, adaptability, and a drive to build a better future, we unlock a transformative power that can propel us forward in science, healthcare, and innovation for generations to come.
Disclaimer: the opinions – including possible policy recommendations – expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views or opinions of EPHA. The mere appearance of the articles on the EPHA website does not mean an endorsement by EPHA.