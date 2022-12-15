During the European Cancer Summit held on 16 and 17 November 2022, the European Cancer Organisation launched the European Cancer Pulse, a new data visualisation tool tracking all dimensions of cancer inequalities and their resolution across Europe. Amplifying the work of the stakeholder community, the Pulse fosters evidence-based cancer policy action and strongly contributes to Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan’s goal of reducing cancer inequalities across Europe.

What is the European Cancer Pulse?

The Pulse is an interactive map visualising wide-ranging data on the status of cancer care, policy and inequalities across and within European countries. Indeed, it gathers and signposts a wide range of fragmented sources within a single and easy-to-access tool. This includes official EU statistics, research from the Swedish Institute of Health Economics and leading initiatives from the stakeholder community. In total, the Pulse includes data across 34 countries, 120 measurements and 20 inequalities categories.

Crucially, cancer inequalities do not consist solely in differences between countries, but also in inequities affecting particular social groups. Reflecting this, the Pulse covers both national inequalities along the patient pathway and social inequalities affecting access to care within society.