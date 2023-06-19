The EU Child Guarantee is needed now more than ever

In anticipation of the 2023 Porto Social Summit on 26 and 27 May, the EU Alliance for Investing in Children prepared a statement to once again underline the importance of the EU Child Guarantee. We are reminded of the need for action against child poverty by the fact that 1 in 4 children in the EU are at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Together with the other signatories of the statement, the European Public Health Alliance is calling for increased action through the Child Guarantee to ensure that we keep up the fight against child poverty and social exclusion. Children growing up in poverty risk a wide range of health problems, ranging from childhood diabetes and mental health to chronic diseases and issues with long-term psychosocial wellbeing.

With the current delays in the national action plans being implemented (5 are still missing), it remains important to call for action to ensure an equal chance for every child.

Consequently, the EU Alliance makes the following calls: