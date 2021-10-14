The EU must stand by the Farm to Fork Strategy

The EU’s food system is faced with multiple and interrelated crises affecting our health, environment, and societal construct. The way we produce and consume food is driving climate breakdown and biodiversity collapse. The Farm to Fork Strategy is the EU’s first-ever cross-cutting policy initiative set out to address the entire food chain in order to move towards a truly fair, healthy and environmentally-friendly food system. While not perfect, it is a welcome and major step forward, which Members of the European Parliament must strengthen even further when they vote on the Strategy next week.

On 14-15 October, agri-food stakeholders are discussing the progress made to date and the next steps in implementing the Farm to Fork Strategy, the EU’s blueprint for sustainable food and farming. Together with other Civil Society Organizations, EPHA strongly condemns the coordinated efforts of some industrial agri-food lobbies to discredit, delay, and weaken the Farm to Fork Strategy. The tactics deployed by these actors amount to disinformation and scaremongering and must be exposed as such.