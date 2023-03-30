The European Health Data Space must prioritise public needs over profit.
In our Joint Statement, together with AIM, EAHP, EPF, EURODIS and HOPE, we call for a society-centred digitisation of healthcare.
On behalf of patients, healthcare professionals, hospital pharmacists, payers, and healthcare institutions, we call on policymakers to:
- Not support strengthened provisions for IP rights and trade secrets
- Include provisions on public return on data investment
- Incorporate a wider range of civil society representatives into EHDS governance
- Foresee sufficient time to develop and implement the EHDS
The European Health Data Space proposal is set to bring an enormous change to the way European healthcare systems are organised and how health data is processed. This change should not be taken lightly; hence, we ask policy-makers to have thorough discussions, foresee an adequate timeline, and ensure sufficient resources for its implementation.