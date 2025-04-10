The importance of operating grants for civil society organisations in the field of health

On the 10th April, in an open letter to the EU Commission and their president Ursula Von Der Leyen, members and partners of the EU4Health Civil Society Alliance have urged the commission to ensure immediate adoption of the 2025 EU4Health Work Plan, and approve full-year funding for civil society under existing Framework Partnership Agreements.

This letter underlines how the EU4Health programme has been a milestone in implementing ambitious policies in the Covid-19 and Post-Covid period.

With a quarter of the year already behind us, the 2025 Work Plan under the EU4Health Programme is still not published. We are deeply concerned about the impact of this delay on the implementation of the EU4Health programme.

The delay in publishing the EU4Health 2025 work programme is not a technical one. It is a direct threat to implementation of the public health policies and to reaching EU4Health’s objectives. Equally, it is a direct threat to the stability and function of civil society actors who rely on annual grants to operate.

We therefore call on President Von der Leyen to act with urgency: adopt a 2025 Workplan for EU4Health and guarantee full-year operational funding for civil society under the Framework Agreements.