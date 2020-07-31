The Marmot Review 10 Years On: New EPHA study on its lessons for the European Union

10 years ago, Sir Michael Marmot was asked by the UK Secretary of State for Health to carry out a review of health inequalities in England. In February 2020, his follow-up report found that for the first time in more than 100 years life expectancy in England had failed to increase across the country, actually declining for the poorest 10% of women. Health inequalities have widened overall, with the amount of time people spending in poor health increasing.

A new EPHA study takes the findings of the latest Marmot Review and considers them in an European context, asking what lessons can be learnt on how policymakers at national and European level tackle health inequalities, to ensure health equity and social justice for all across Europe.