The National Roma Infoline: Roma operators respond to nearly 10,000 calls in Ireland

Guest article by the Roma Project in Cairde, Ireland

In response to the pressing needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Roma Infoline in Ireland, created in 2020, has become a crucial support network. It has received nearly 10,000 calls nationwide, aiming to tackle challenges faced by the Roma community and service providers. This initiative is funded by Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) and managed by Cairde, a community development organisation focused on health. Roma operators, proficient in Romani, Romanian, and English, answer calls mainly related to health and accommodation issues.

Aside from employing Roma Operators, a key factor of the Infoline’s success is its collaborative approach. Cairde has been working in Dublin since 1985 and has strong connections with statutory bodies and other NGOs, which created a solid foundation for health advocacy work. The Infoline works closely with these organisations to support Roma in Ireland and is able to successfully refer callers to the services when needed.