The National Roma Infoline: Roma operators respond to nearly 10,000 calls in Ireland

Guest article by the Roma Project in Cairde, Ireland
In response to the pressing needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Roma Infoline in Ireland, created in 2020, has become a crucial support network. It has received nearly 10,000 calls nationwide, aiming to tackle challenges faced by the Roma community and service providers. This initiative is funded by Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) and managed by Cairde, a community development organisation focused on health. Roma operators, proficient in Romani, Romanian, and English, answer calls mainly related to health and accommodation issues.
Aside from employing Roma Operators, a key factor of the Infoline’s success is its collaborative approach. Cairde has been working in Dublin since 1985 and has strong connections with statutory bodies and other NGOs, which created a solid foundation for health advocacy work. The Infoline works closely with these organisations to support Roma in Ireland and is able to successfully refer callers to the services when needed.
We would not have been able to provide most of the Healthcare support to the Roma community that we have, without the Infoline – undoubtedly it has saved lives. The Infoline should continue for as long as there are Roma people living in Ireland who do not speak English well, or who are marginalised/disenfranchised/vulnerable. For many people it is the only way they can connect with the services that are available to them, and it is the only bridge that helps to build trust.
Improving Roma access to health services in Ireland has been one of the main points of focus of the Infoline. Throughout the pandemic, it played a crucial role in facilitating access to COVID-19 testing, securing self-isolation accommodations, and providing emergency relief, including essential supplies like food and nappies, for numerous members of the Roma community. Ireland’s national health service, the HSE, has played an important role in not only funding the Infoline, but actively supporting access to healthcare for minority ethnic groups.
I am from the Roma community and I received help from the Roma Infoline. They helped me with information and if it wasn’t for the Roma Infoline, I wouldn’t do the COVID-19 test because I didn’t trust the health system in Ireland. The Roma Infoline explained the process for COVID-19 testing and the importance of doing a test even if you have no symptoms.
The Infoline has now responded to over 2,600 calls specifically relating to health, including maternal health, children’s health, and mental health queries. Cairde also recognises that social determinants like housing, poverty, income, and discrimination can influence health and wellbeing. Infoline callers usually have at least two reasons for calling and the Roma Operators record these reasons, as well as other key information, to publish reports and raise key issues with policymakers.
The work of the Infoline has shown the importance of having services for Roma that are designed/informed and operated by Roma themselves. As Danut Nae, a Roma Operator on the Infoline notes, “Roma callers trust Roma Operators because we speak the same language, and we understand each other’s culture. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lot of mistrust and misinformation amongst Roma, and it was very difficult for them to access health services. We were able to get the right information from Ireland’s health service, and we could then pass this on to Roma community members.”
Though Roma communities across Europe are very diverse, the National Roma Infoline could inspire similar activities in other countries. Interested in more information? Feel free to get in touch with Marianna Prontera at marianna@cairde.ie. In addition, you can access Cairde’s other reports or publications via the button below:
Disclaimer: the opinions – including possible policy recommendations – expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views or opinions of EPHA. The mere appearance of the articles on the EPHA website does not mean an endorsement by EPHA.