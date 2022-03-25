The one year anniversary of the European Child Guarantee marked by delays in submission and lack of transparency

The 24th of March 2022 marks the first anniversary of the European Commission’s proposal to set up a European Child Guarantee. The Commission called on Member States (MS) to commit to ensuring access to basic rights and services to children, thus strengthening the European Pillar of Social Rights. Member States were motivated to write and publish a Child Guarantee Action Plan (CGAP), with the main aim of setting national targets to lift 5 million children out of poverty by 2030. However, one year after the call for the CGAP to be written, and with the submission deadline being March 15th, 2022, the European Commission received only one completed plan and three drafts.

The EU Alliance for Investing in Children, of which EPHA is a part of, released a joint statement on this matter with over 20 endorsements from other civil society and non-governmental organizations.

The statement: