The Oslo Declaration: unity will drive better alcohol policy

By Phil Cain, Eurocare

The Oslo Declaration on alcohol harm resulting from Eurocare’s conference in July has around 80 signatories to date, and rising, making it a powerful advocacy tool. Senior Communications and Policy Manager Phil Cain tells the story of its beginning.

Conferences are traditionally places for specialists to get deep into the detail and explore their different views, having a rewarding time in doing so. Alcohol conferences are no different., and it is a hugely valuable activity. What conferences typically do far less well, however, is to find issues on which everyone agrees. Few see any great excitement in consensus. Where there is no conflict, there is no story, so the opinions experts share are typically left unsaid. This is an incredible missed opportunity.

The result of ignoring unity is that conferences become about as useful as yesterday’s newspapers. They are a vehicle for sharing new material and thrashing out perennial debates, but there is almost no legacy to speak of. Eurocare’s new team was committed to avoiding this being the fate of its Oslo gathering in June.

Doing things differently

“We wanted our conference to have a lasting legacy in reducing alcohol harm,” says Eurocare’s Secretary General Florence Berteletti. “Successes in tobacco control, in which I played a part, came because the NGO community spoke with a single, powerful, united voice. Alcohol now has to do the same thing. The Oslo Declaration is the beginning.”

The Framework Convention Alliance (FCA) was formed in 1999 with more than 500 tobacco control organisations providing united support for the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. Ratified in 2003, the framework was the first modern-day public health treaty. It is now legally binding in 181 countries. Unity among tobacco control NGOs showed that there was clear expert consensus on policy. This clarity made it obvious when policymakers were listening to the evidence and when they were not, which was vital for everyone in tobacco control, from local to international levels. The Oslo Declaration’s seven calls for policy action brings the same clarity to alcohol policy. And, for those unaware, its preamble sets out the level of alcohol harm being experienced in Europe, harm which the pressures of covid lockdown made more acute.