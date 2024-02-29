Everything you always wanted to know about genes, or why does it matter who wins elections

This paper is a synthesis and a pitch.

It offers a fusion of the author’s three decades of professional learning, offering snippets from her training as an applied geneticist, from her fifteen academic years of research and teaching, and from her decade of converting science into digestible parcels, including for policy makers.

It digs into the basics of the role of genes in our health, and into the importance of environmental factors that shape us and our health.

It puts up a simple message of why politics matters, and why it is important who wins elections, not least the EU Parliamentary ones in 2024.

So, let us start from the DNA, in simple parlance, and let us end with voting. Wisely.