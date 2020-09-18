Transparency is needed to reap the full benefits of the EU’s investment in its Vaccines Strategy, say health NGOs

The COVID-19 crisis represents an unprecedented challenge for societies in the European Union as well as at a global level. The European vaccines strategy’s Advance Purchase Agreements (APAs) mechanism has been used by the EU to procure vaccines for COVID-19. We welcome the effort of the European Commission and all Member States speaking with one voice as a promising step towards reducing the harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, we notice that high hopes for the potential benefits of early access to vaccine(s) result in substantial political, as well as economic pressure being exerted on the European Medicines Agency and on the European Commission to approve and procure vaccines against COVID-19 as fast as possible. The signatory organisations call for more transparency on the governance of the APAs. At this crucial stage in the development of one of the main elements of the EU’s response to COVID-19, trust and accountability need to be upheld in order to safeguard and promote public health, the quality of healthcare systems, patient and consumer safety. Therefore, the signed organisations call for: