Unlocking the Wellbeing Economy: A Conversation with Chris Brown

This episode focuses on the “economy of wellbeing,” a globally transformative concept. Our guest is a leading figure in this movement – Christine Brown, Head of the WHO European Office for Investment for Health and Development.

The episode aims to provide an understanding of the economy of wellbeing, highlight the limitations of relying solely on current economic tools, and stress the importance of diverse voices in decision-making regarding the economy. The discussion explores the intersection of health, inclusion, and prosperity.

Hosted by Milka Sokolovic and Frazer Goodwin, this episode encourages viewers to recognise the significance of their voices in shaping a world where these elements are intertwined.