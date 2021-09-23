Urban Mobility has to change – substantively and fast

The most recent IPCC report is clear about the threats posed by the climate crisis and the need for action, both to revert global warming, and to prepare for some of its now inevitable effects. The new World Health Organisation (WHO) Air Quality Guidelines, released on 22 September 2022, underline the importance of clean air for our health. Public transport and active mobility are the most sustainable, affordable, democratic, dependable, and resilient transport modes, and the most solid foundation on which to build the changes we need.

EPHA, together with public transport stakeholders, calls for the adoption of more targeted Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans in order to achieve the EU’s climate neutrality targets, and improve environmental conditions, social inclusion and equality. Clean collective mobility must be a priority for towns and cities in Europe. To achieve such goals, affordable and attractive public transport as well as the promotion of walking and cycling should be central to the future Urban Mobility Framework.

Tackling the environmental challenges, achieving renewed economic growth, and enhancing health and wellbeing must be linked with ensuring important societal objectives of affordable and accessible mobility. Therefore, we jointly express that these key points are central to the development and delivery of the Urban Mobility Initiative: