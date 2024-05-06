Webinar Summary: Addressing the Health and Care Workforce Crisis webinar

In the context of the ticking time bomb that the health and care workforce crisis is, EPHA has hosted a webinar to launch its most recent position paper on the issue. The discussion engaged key actors representing the civil society and policymakers. On the menu were: conveying the position of the health civil society, identifying avenues for action, and issuing recommendations for policy.

Keynote presentations:

Clémentine Richer Delforge (Policy Manager, EPHA) presented the context in which EPHA’s position paper has been developed, its main content, and recommendations for EU and national policymakers, and stakeholders in the sector. Overall, the position paper highlights the need for a strong and overarching governance approach and reinforced primary care. The suggested measures refer to the workforce’s working conditions and mental health, gender equality, education and training, skills recognition, labour mobility, cross-border and interprofessional cooperation, the attractiveness of the sector, and organisational cultures. Indeed, strong investments in the sector are required to tackle the pressing issues that have been challenging the resilience and sustainability of health systems.

Pedro Facon (RIZIV – INAMI) presented the perspective of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, for which he is overseeing health workforce issues. Although the workforce question remains under the competence of Members States, two broad areas for EU intervention were identified. Indeed, the presentation highlighted the need for a dedicated EU strategy, leveraging EU instruments to support Member States in their national health workforce strategies. Pedro Facon stressed that to address this crisis, it is necessary to focus on the whole “HR cycle”, which includes planning, recruitment and training, skills development, working conditions, retention and reactivation. Then, the issue of some generic EU regulatory frameworks that have an impact on national health workforce strategies while not being tailored to the sector was also raised. These include the Professional Qualifications Directive, the Proportionality Test Directive and the e-Commerce Directive. An in-depth assessment of these EU legal frameworks is therefore necessary, and the Belgian Presidency is currently working on building consensus on this long-term goal.