WHO Civil Society Working Group on NCDs: Consensus Statement for the 2025 UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs and Mental Health

On 2 May 2025, the WHO Civil Society Working Group on Noncommunicable Diseases (CSWG), a WHO-coordinated network of 32 leading civil society organisations, released a powerful Consensus Statement during the Multistakeholder Hearing in preparation for the Fourth United Nations High-Level Meeting on NCDs and Mental Health. The statement outlines civil society’s unified call for bold, equity-driven, and accountable global action to tackle noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions.
As a proud member of the WHO CSWG and part of the drafting group for this statement, the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) fully supports this collective appeal for strengthened governance, health systems, and financing; healthier environments; and improved surveillance and accountability mechanisms. The statement responds to the UN Secretary-General’s recent progress report, which underscores the inadequate global response to the NCD and mental health crisis; calling for transformative solutions that uphold the right to health and prioritise people over profits.
The Consensus Statement urges UN Member States to:
- Ensure meaningful involvement of communities, particularly those living with NCDs and mental health conditions.
- Strengthen primary and community-based health systems.
- Tackle commercial and structural determinants of health.
- Mobilise sustainable financing through progressive taxation and investment strategies.
- Strengthen data systems and ensure civil society has a protected and resourced role in policy monitoring and accountability.
WHO Civil Society Working Group on NCDs – 3rd Cycle Members (as of May 2025):
- Action on Smoking and Health (ASH)
- Alzheimer’s Disease International
- Center for Law and Policy Affairs (CLPA)
- CLAS Coalition America Saludable
- Eastern Mediterranean NCD Alliance
- European Public Health Alliance (EPHA)
- FDI World Dental Federation
- Global Alliance for Tobacco Control (GATC)
- Health and Global Policy Institute (HGPI)
- HealthBridge Foundation of Canada
- Healthy Caribbean Coalition
- HRIDAY
- International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS)
- International Pharmaceutical Students’ Federation (IPSF)
- International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH)
- International Union for Health Promotion and Education (IUHPE)
- Movendi International
- NCD Alliance (co-chair)
- NCD Child
- NGO Santé Diabète
- Rwanda Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (RNCDA)
- South African NCD Alliance
- Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance
- The Carter Center
- The George Institute for Global Health
- Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)
- United for Global Mental Health (via Global Mental Health Action Network)
- World Council of Churches
- World Heart Federation
- World Medical Association
- World Obesity Federation
- Worldwide Hospice Palliative Care Alliance