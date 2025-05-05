WHO Civil Society Working Group on NCDs: Consensus Statement for the 2025 UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs and Mental Health

On 2 May 2025, the WHO Civil Society Working Group on Noncommunicable Diseases (CSWG), a WHO-coordinated network of 32 leading civil society organisations, released a powerful Consensus Statement during the Multistakeholder Hearing in preparation for the Fourth United Nations High-Level Meeting on NCDs and Mental Health. The statement outlines civil society’s unified call for bold, equity-driven, and accountable global action to tackle noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions.

As a proud member of the WHO CSWG and part of the drafting group for this statement, the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) fully supports this collective appeal for strengthened governance, health systems, and financing; healthier environments; and improved surveillance and accountability mechanisms. The statement responds to the UN Secretary-General’s recent progress report, which underscores the inadequate global response to the NCD and mental health crisis; calling for transformative solutions that uphold the right to health and prioritise people over profits.

The Consensus Statement urges UN Member States to: