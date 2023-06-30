WHO/Europe and EPHA Sign New MoU to Strengthen Collaboration for Better Health and Wellbeing in Europe

In a significant step toward promoting health equity and improving people’s health, WHO/Europe and the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their partnership. EPHA, as Europe’s leading NGO alliance advocating for better health for all, will work closely with WHO/Europe to address key health challenges and drive positive change.

With 80 member organizations representing diverse groups including civil society organizations, health professionals and public health actors, EPHA’s serves as a change agent. It does this by facilitating its member’s participation, collating their perspectives, and contributing them to European policy dialogues. Since its foundation 30 years ago, EPHA has grown into the EU’s largest civil society platform of organizations working together to protect and improve public health in Europe. In doing so it aligns with WHO’s European Programme of Work and its goal of achieving the highest possible level of health, sustainable development, and prosperity for all. The newly agreed collaboration between WHO/Europe and EPHA aims to contribute to WHO/Europe’s initiatives in health promotion, health equity, and investment for health and well-being.

“We are proud to be signing this agreement with EPHA, a well-known voice for public health across Europe,” said WHO Regional Director Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge. “Together, we will build on our past work and move forward, focusing on intelligence and information sharing, joint advocacy for health, and stronger connections of health stakeholders across Europe.”

Signed on 30 June 2023 at a ceremony attended by Dr Kluge and EPHA Director-General Dr Milka Sokolovic, the MoU will see the two organizations sharing knowledge and information, amplifying each other’s work and contributions to better health, while connecting European stakeholders across the public health sector.

Intelligence and information sharing will be a crucial aspect of the partnership, particularly within the EU context.