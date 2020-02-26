EPHA
Select Page

Why the Child Guarantee Council Recommendation is best launched in 2020

by | Feb 26, 2020 | Children and Youth, Health Inequalities

Why the Child Guarantee Council Recommendation is best launched in 2020

23 million children grow up at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU. The ones affected are those in most vulnerable situations, and they urgently need access to key social rights, reads a statement by the EU Alliance for Investing in Children.

EPHA has joined 21 organisations in calling on the European Commission to present its proposal for a Child Guarantee immediately and on the EU Member States to adopt within 2020 a Council Recommendation on the Child Guarantee.

In order to avoid that EU Member States would have to re-programme the use of EU funded budgets – which will be finalised by autumn 2020 – the Child Guarantee Council Recommendation developed by the EU needs be launched in 2020. The recommendations should also be based on three pillars: access to adequate resources, to affordable quality services and of children’s right to participate, which were part of the 2013 Recommendation on Investing in Children.

On a political note, the European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen has declared that realising the Child Guarantee will be a priority for her Commission.

 

DOWNLOAD STATEMENT
SIGNATORIES

Alliance for Childhood European Network Group

ATD Quart Monde

Caritas Europa

COFACE Families Europe

Don Bosco International

Dynamo International – Street Workers Network

Eurochild

Eurodiaconia

EuroHealthNet

European Association of Service Providers for Persons with Disabilities – EASPD

European Anti-Poverty Network – EAPN

European Federation of National Organisations Working with the Homeless – FEANTSA

European Public Health Alliance – EPHA

European Social Network – ESN

Lifelong Learning Platform

Mental Health Europe

Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (PICUM)

Roma Education Fund

Save the Children

SOS Children’s Villages International

UNICEF EU Office

 

This statement is further supported by:

Centre for Global Health Inequalities Research (CHAIN)

Lumos

Make Mothers Matter

© 2020 - Development by Simpl.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR MAILING LIST

We publish our newsletter ten times a year to keep you informed about the latest news on public health in Europe. You can receive it directly in your mailbox.
First Name
Last Name
Email address
Secure and Spam free...