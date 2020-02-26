Why the Child Guarantee Council Recommendation is best launched in 2020

23 million children grow up at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU. The ones affected are those in most vulnerable situations, and they urgently need access to key social rights, reads a statement by the EU Alliance for Investing in Children.

EPHA has joined 21 organisations in calling on the European Commission to present its proposal for a Child Guarantee immediately and on the EU Member States to adopt within 2020 a Council Recommendation on the Child Guarantee.

In order to avoid that EU Member States would have to re-programme the use of EU funded budgets – which will be finalised by autumn 2020 – the Child Guarantee Council Recommendation developed by the EU needs be launched in 2020. The recommendations should also be based on three pillars: access to adequate resources, to affordable quality services and of children’s right to participate, which were part of the 2013 Recommendation on Investing in Children.

On a political note, the European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen has declared that realising the Child Guarantee will be a priority for her Commission.