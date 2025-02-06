Women in science: Breaking barriers to advance health equity

Guest article by Dr Natasha Azzopardi Muscat, Director, Division of Country Health Policies and Systems, WHO/Europe

Science has always been a powerful force for progress and for doing good, transforming the way we prevent disease, treat illness, protect public health—and, ultimately, improve people’s lives and longevity. Yet, for too long, the contributions of women in science—particularly in health and medicine—have been undervalued, underrepresented and underutilized.

On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we must not only celebrate the extraordinary achievements of women scientists but also recognize the work that remains to be done to ensure that their voices, leadership and innovations shape the future of health and well-being for all.

Women scientists: A driving force for health equity

At the heart of public health lies a fundamental principle: health for all, regardless of gender, religion, social and economic background. Achieving this goal is impossible without addressing gender inequities—not just among the people we serve, but also within the same institutions that shape health policies, research and decision-making.

Women scientists and public health professionals have been at the forefront of advancing health equity, from pioneering vaccines and maternal health programmes to tackling noncommunicable diseases and environmental health challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic offered clear evidence of this, with women leaders, researchers and frontline workers playing a critical role in shaping the global response. Despite their undeniable contributions, women remain underrepresented in leadership roles, particularly in health research, academia and policymaking.

Admittedly, I have experienced positive change and witnessed improvements first-hand over the past 30 odd years of my career. Increasingly, more women are sitting around the table and participating in decision making. Yet power and influence far too often remain elusive. Gender-balanced panels, assessment committees and the like often mask the reality of who is making the key decisions, and where these decisions are being taken.

The barriers preventing women from thriving in science and public health leadership are well documented:

Structural inequalities , including the gender pay gap and lack of mentorship opportunities.

Work-life balance challenges , which disproportionately affect women because of caregiving responsibilities.

Systemic biases , where women’s contributions are often overlooked or undervalued.

Addressing these challenges is not just about fairness—it is about unlocking the full potential of our health systems. When women lead, policies are more inclusive, research is more representative, and healthcare access improves for marginalized communities.

We need bold action at every level to support women and girls in science:

Education and mentorship programs to encourage young women to pursue careers in health and research.

Policy reforms to promote gender equity in scientific funding, career progression, and decision-making bodies.

Stronger institutional commitments to dismantling biases and fostering inclusive leadership.

As a woman from Malta who has had the privilege to serve in public health leadership roles, I know firsthand the impact of supportive networks and opportunities to lead, bringing in my perspective as a woman, as a wife, as a mother as a daughter. Our eyes see things differently, our ears hear things that others don’t and our hands reach and touch in a different way. All of this brings a depth and richness to decision making to complement decisions made by men.

But my experience should not be the exception—it must become the norm. The future of science and health depends on ensuring that women’s expertise is recognized, their leadership is valued, and their innovations drive the changes we need.

Let us commit—not just today, but every day—to making science and public health a place where all women and girls can thrive, lead and transform health for everyone.