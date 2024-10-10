World Mental Health Day Joint Statement: Deliver on promises and honour commitments on mental health

The joint statement on World Mental Health Day 2024, signed by 32 European civil society organisations, calls for urgent and concrete action to enhance mental health support across Europe. It builds on the commitments made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who, in her 2024-2029 Political Guidelines, stressed the importance of preventative mental health care, with a particular focus on children and young people. The statement highlights the growing impact of economic insecurity, social instability, and the digital environment on mental well-being and urges the need for a comprehensive European strategy. While recent initiatives are promising, the organisations emphasise that more substantial and coordinated efforts are required to meet the escalating mental health needs across the continent.

The statement urges the European Commission, Member States, and the European Parliament to prioritise mental health through targeted strategies and legislative action. Key recommendations include adopting a ‘mental health in all policies’ approach, improving access to mental health services, addressing the impact of digitalisation on well-being, and ensuring support for marginalised groups. The signatories call for a transition to community-based, rights-focused mental health care and stronger preventative measures, particularly for young people. By acting decisively, European leaders can help shape a healthier, more resilient future for all, preventing further social, economic, and democratic challenges.