Towards the fulfilment of the Right to Health of People of African Descent: A consultation and recommendation report for the post-2025 EU Anti-racism Action Plan

On 27 August 2024, the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) formally presented the Consultation report and recommendations for the post-2025 EU Anti-Racism Action Plan to Vanessa Kabuta and Tanja Florath of the Anti-Racism Coordination Team within DG JUST’s Unit D2 Non-Discrimination at the European Commission.

The report follows on, an extensive human rights-based consultation process which identified six strategic areas for action in the post-2025 EU Anti-Racism Action Plan. The process took place in June 2024 during a pivotal two-day event focusing on the Right to Health of People of African Descent (PAD). This conference was organised by EPHA and OHCHR, in collaboration with the DisQo Stakeholder Network and Dutch partners Artikel 1 Midden Nederland and De Hofnar Present B.V. It convened leading experts and stakeholders from the European Commission, NGOs, civil society, and academia. The discussions highlighted the systemic issues of racism and racial discrimination and their profound impact on the health of PAD, forming the foundation of the report’s content.

The six overarching areas with concrete action points are: