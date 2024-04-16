Addressing the health and care workforce crisis: ways forward for policymaking

This paper was written in collaboration and in consultation with EPHA members, gathering representatives of different professions in the health and care workforce, and public health organisations.

The paper provides an overview of the challenges faced by the health and care workforce, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include significant shortages of workers across the European Region and across professions within the workforce, but also evolving skills requirements and needs due, for example, to climate change and digitalisation. Growing issues regarding the working conditions, leading to difficulties with staff retention, are also presented. The paper then focuses on how to address these challenges with a cross-sectoral approach, stronger political governance and improved funding.