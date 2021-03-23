Clean AirHealthy Cities: a silver lining for a healthy recovery

EPHA is calling on mayors across Europe to tackle growing levels of air pollution by further restricting traffic in urban centres, a demand based on a wide-ranging new transport study.

The report on Air pollution & transport policies at the city level, conducted by the environmental consultants CE Delft for EPHA, reviews the impacts of transport-related policy measures in cities and how they affect air quality. Researchers looked at 28 types of urban policies currently running in a host of cities around the world, from zero emission public buses to sharing e-scooters, to see their effect on PM and NOx reductions from traffic.

The report focuses on five policy measures, which are:

congestion charging;

environmental (low-emission) zones;

car-sharing schemes;

parking policies;

cycling/walking policies.

The EPHA briefing makes eight recommendations on how city mayors and leaders can tackle the social costs of air pollution:

1.Implement Low Emission Zones, charging and parking policies;

2.Make walking and cycling a cornerstone of city level mobility;

3.Integrate public transport into a multimodal transport system;

4.Denormalise personal vehicle use in urban areas;

5.Listen to the health evidence and involve the medical community

6.Improve urban pollution monitoring networks

7.Act local, think global! – Join forces with and learn from other cities’ experiences in tackling air pollution;

8.Unleash available funding to finance cities’ green and healthy recovery.